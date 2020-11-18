Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCPK:BPSR +9.1% ) has announced that it is now enrolling patients at an additional site in Florida for its Phase 1/2 trial for the use of its Zofin therapeutic in treatment of COVID-19 in patients with moderate-to-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome.

As of November 17, several patients have already begun the treatment

“The addition of this clinical trial site is another step towards determining whether to apply for FDA approval for the use of Zofin™ as a COVID-19 treatment, and increases our capacity for participating patients in order to finalize this clinical trial by year’s end,” said Albert Mitrani, CEO.