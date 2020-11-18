Terex (TEX +5.4%) upgraded to Buy from Neutral by Citi analyst Timothy Thein.
Price target revised to $40, up from $28.
His most recent round of industry checks make the analyst 'incrementally more positive' on the outlook for global access equipment sales in 2021.
He adds in a research note, earnings estimates are too low as access fundamentals are improving, which should set the stage for sharper volume recovery starting in 2021.
Stock currently trades at $31.03 and has a Momentum Grade A.
Quick look at its price return against the broader market over the last six months.
Overview of financial highlights in Q3 earnings call presentation.
