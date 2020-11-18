Pinduoduo (PDD +0.01% ) has prices its offerings of convertible notes and equity, with a total fundraising of $6.1B, if an over-allotment is included.

The company offered $1.75B in convertible senior notes due 2025, and priced its upsized offering of 28.7M ADS at $125/ADS. The company will sell an additional $250M in notes and 4.305M ADS should a greenshoe option be exercised in full.

Proceeds will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and make strategic investments in infrastructure, expanding business operations, making future acquisitions, and entering partnerships.

Last week, the company reported its first quarterly profit since listing. The total number of annual active buyers surpassed 700M in five years.