Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are up 3.3% after news that NYC schools will close for in-person learning, effective tomorrow, due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

In May, the NYC Department of Education reversed a prior Zoom ban after the company addressed and corrected security concerns.

Related: Zoom was one of the work from home names feeling pressure on Monday after Modenra's positive coronavirus vaccine news.

