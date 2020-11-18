BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) plan to move manufacturing of combustion engines to plants in Austria and England as part of a broader shift toward low-emission cars that will see German plants outfitted to build electric cars and EV components.

"By the end of 2022 all our German factories will make at least one fully electric car," notes BMW board members Milan Nedeljkovic on the production shift.

Notably, BMW's large plant in Munich plant, which currently makes four, six, eight and twelve cylinder combustion engines, will be retooled to make electric vehicles. Meanwhile, the BMW i4 electric car will be built in Munich, an all-electric version of the 5-series and 7-series will be made in Dingolfing and an electric X1 will be made in Regensburg.

