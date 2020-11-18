Bank of America boosted its price objective on Nio (NIO -3.4% ) to $54.70 from $23 as it swatted away any concerns over valuation following the Q3 earnings report.

"We believe NIO's fundamentals have bottomed out, demonstrated by improving volume sales and margin. NIO's improving product quality is supported by the 100kWh battery pack and 20kW DC charging pile, also the third model, EC6 and new ES8. It is achieving faster than expected sales channel expansion and strengthening brand equity."

BofA expects Nio to turn profitable in 2023, a year earlier than the prior forecast.

Also on Wall Street, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan raised their price targets to $50 and Credit Suisse topped the Street with a fresh PT of $60. The all-time high for Nio is $54.20.

Yesterday: NIO lower despite Q3 beats, with record deliveries, upside revenue outlook