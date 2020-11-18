Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) pushed ahead to their highest settlements since early September after another positive step toward a COVID-19 vaccine, with added support from a smaller than expected weekly increase in U.S. crude inventories of 800K barrels.

The American Petroleum Institute yesterday reported a much larger 4.2M-barrel increase.

December WTI closed +0.9% to settle at $41.82/bbl, pulling back from the day's high of $42.46, while January Brent ended +1.6% to $44.45/bbl.

"Oil prices today are modestly rising on hopes that OPEC+ will decide to postpone its planned production increase in January and on the latest vaccine euphoria," says Rystad Energy's head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen.

Trading in the energy sector (XLE -2.6% ) saw some volatility before turning sharply negative following news that New York City would shut public schools in its latest lockdown measure.

In fact, oil and gas equipment and services ETFs had been surging; the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ -0.2% ), SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES -0.1% ) and iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ +1.6% ) all were adding to their ~40% gains so far this month.

The oil and gas sector has been a notable pocket of relative strength this month, gaining 26% this month before today and jumping 8% this week alone.

