S&P closes at lows of the day after New York school shutdown spurs late selling

A market that had been cruising on last week's momentum, with a jolt on Monday, ran out of steam.

New York City closing public schools was enough of a nudge for recovery plays to return some gains, while stay-at-home favorites like Zoom rebounded.

The S&P (SP500) -1.2% ended at the lows as all 11 sectors closed in negative territory on strong last-hour selling.

The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.8% also ended around the lows. The Dow (DJI) -1.2% dropped as Boeing -3.2% reverse a 5% early gain.

The stay-at-home stocks went from red to green after New York's announcement: Zoom Video +3.4% , Shopify +2% , DocuSign +1.2% , TelaDoc +1.5% .

The cyclical sectors managed to keep some early gains from the jump after the last Pfizer vaccine numbers. Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) -0.4% declined the least.

Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) followed, with a mixed performance in retail (Target +2% and Lowe's -8% on earnings) and recovery plays (casinos and department stores up and cruise lines down).

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) -2.9% , either at the top or the bottom lately, declined the most.

Rates didn't budge amid the push and pull in equities. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 0.87%.