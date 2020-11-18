NYC switches to all-remote format; office, apartment REIT stocks fall
Nov. 18, 2020 4:08 PM ETVornado Realty Trust (VNO), SLGVNO, SLG, ESRT, AVB, EQRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor18 Comments
- New York City-focused office REITs Vornado (VNO -4.1%) and SL Green (SLG -5.1%) drop after Mayor Bill de Blasio announces that NYC school buildings will close tomorrow switching to all remote learning format to stem the spread of COVID-19.
- That means some parents will have to stay home with their younger school-age children instead of heading to the office.
- Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT -4.8%), which owns office and retail buildings in NYC also slumps.
- Apartment REITs also took a hit — AvalonBay (AVB -2.6%), Equity Residential (EQR -4.0%).