Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) pops after sailing past Q3 estimates. Revenue for both the speakers and system products segments topped expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.7% vs. 9.0% consensus and gross margin was 47.5% of sales vs. 46.2% a year ago.

CEO update: "As we look ahead, we are focused on delivering innovative new products and services that customers love, strengthening our direct-to-consumer efforts, and supporting our incredible partnerships. We believe we are well positioned to deliver strong profit margins, cash flow, revenue growth and increased shareholder value over the long-term."

Looking ahead, Sonos sees FY21 revenue of $1.44B to $1.50B vs. $1.38B consensus.

Shares of Sonos are up 16.33% in AH trading to $19.88.

