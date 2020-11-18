PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) fiscal Q4 net investment income of 27 cents per share beats the consensus estimate of 26 cents.

Compares with 26 cents in fiscal Q3 and 29 cents in Q4 of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted net asset value per share at Sept. 30, 2020 was $11.81 vs. $11.44 at June 30, up 3.2%.

Total investment income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 was $21.8M vs. $21.9M consensus estimate; compares with $22.8M in the previous quarter and $23.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Yield on debt investments at quarter-end was 7.3% vs.7.4% at Q3-end.

At Sept. 30, 2020, PFLT's portfolio totaled $1.09B vs. $1.10B at June 30.

During the quarter, PFLT invested $15.3M in one new and nine existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.8%; sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $47.7M.

That compares with $140.6M invested in fiscal Q3 in six new and 23 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.5; sales and repayments in that same period were $127.1M.

Conference call on Nov. 19 at 10:00 AM ET.

