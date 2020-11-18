GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) -6.4% AH , seeks to offer $100M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement.

It intends to grant the initial notes purchasers an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $15M principal amount of notes.

Maturity date of the notes will be Nov.15, 2025.

Note holders will have the right to require GoPro to repurchase for cash all or a portion of their notes at 100% of their principal amount on the occurrence of a fundamental change.

Interest rate, conversion rate, offering price and other terms to be decided on notes pricing.

Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes and the cost of capped call transactions which the company would enter in connection with the notes pricing.