Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) BOD authorizes a repurchase program of up to $50M.

Completes previous $50M share repurchase program during the FQ4 2020 pursuant to which it purchased 3.8M shares.

CEO Patrick Spence comments: “This new authorization underscores the fact we’ve hit an inflection point in our business and demonstrates our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value. We are confident in the earnings power of our model and our belief in the significant value creation opportunities that lie ahead."

Shares +20.3% during after hours of trading.

