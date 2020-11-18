PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) climbs 3.0% in after-hours trading after Q3 total revenue and income of R$1.78B (~US$330M) rose 22% Y/Y, primarily from its increase in total payment volume.

Exceeds the consensus estimate of R$1.74B.

Total payment volume jumped 52.5% Y/Y to R$44.8B.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS of R$1.0019 per share fell from R$1.1791 in the year-ago quarter.

6.7M active PagBank users, up 1.8M from Q/Q and 4.8M Y/Y.

Q3 non-GAAP expenses of R$1.43B vs. R$928.9M in Q2 and R$994.8M a year ago.

Non-GAAP net margin of 18.5% vs. 22.6% in Q2 2020 and 26.7% in Q3 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents was R$1.40B on Sept. 30, 2020 vs. $2.67B at June 30.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.