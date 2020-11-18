Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is up slightly AH after Q3 bats with record revenue of $4.73B (+57% Y/Y), record Gaming revenue of $2.27B (+37%; consensus: $2.06B), and record Data Center revenue of $1.90B (consensus: $1.8B), up 162%.

Professional Visualization sales were down 27% on the year but increased 16% on the quarter to $236M vs. the $215M estimate.

Automotive sales were down 23% Y/Y and up 13% Q/Q to $125M due to the broad auto recovery.

Gross margin improved from 64.1% to 65.5% on the year.

Operating expenses increased 6% Q/Q and 42% Y/Y to $1.1B, in-line with consensus estimates.

For Q4, Nvidia forecasts revenue of $4.8B plus or minus 2% (consensus: $4.43B), gross margin of 65.5% plus or minus 50 bps, and operating expenses of $1.18B

Previously: Nvidia EPS beats by $0.36, beats on revenue (Nov. 18 2020)