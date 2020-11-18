L Brands (NYSE:LB) jumps after easily topping Q3 estimates.

Comparable sales soared 28% during the quarter to more than double the +10.3% mark from analysts, led by a sizzling 56% comp from Bath & Body.

CEO update: "As we head into the holidays, our inventories are well-positioned, and we are encouraged by customers’ early response to our merchandise assortments. However, we are cautious about our ability to exceed last year’s fourth quarter sales and earnings results, given anticipated constraints on store traffic, online fulfillment and shipping capacity, as well as other uncertainties related to the COVID pandemic. We are confident in the strength of our brands and remain focused on execution and delivering the best possible outcome for the fourth quarter."

L Brands didn't issue any formal guidance, but the conference call tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. ET could give more details on Q4 trends.