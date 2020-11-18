The Federal Housing Finance Agency's final capital rule for mortgage giants Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), released today, would require the enterprises to hold $283B in adjusted total capital to avoid limits on capital distributions and discretionary bonus payments, if the rule was in effect on June 30, 2020.

The GSEs together also would have been required to maintain $207B in common equity tier 1 capital and $265B in tier 1 capital.

For each Enterprise, as of June 30, 2020, the adjusted total capital required under the buffer-adjusted risk-based capital requirement would exceed the tier 1 capital required under the buffer-adjusted leverage ratio requirement.

The increase in required amounts of regulatory capital, as compared with the proposed rule, is due in part to the increase in the GSEs' adjusted total assets to $6.6T, a 9% increase from their $6.1T in adjusted total assets as of Sept. 30, 2019.

Some changes made from the proposed rule include:

Changing the approach to credit-risk transfer capital relief to better tailor the risk-based capital requirements to the risk retained by a GSE on its CRT;

Floor on the adjusted risk weight assigned to mortgage exposures is 20% instead of 15%;

Capital relief for COVID-19 forbearance loans;

Stress capital buffer will be periodically re-sized; and

Advanced approaches requirement have a delayed effective date of the later of Jan. 1, 2025 and any later compliance date provided by a transition order applicable to an enterprise.

Previously: Frannie would need over $200B capital buffer under new FHFA proposal (May 20)