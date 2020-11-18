Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +1.6% after-hours as Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) extends contracts for two drillships, exercising a 680-day fixed price option for the Deepwater Corcovado and a 815-day fixed price option for the Deepwater Mykonos.

Transocean says the two contract extensions add $297M to its industry leading backlog.

The company needs a "massive" industry recovery to successfully deal with medium-term debt maturities, after current cash reserves will need to be used for large capital spending requirements next year, Henrik Alex writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.