Biden's vote for climate change makes these stocks, ETFs attractive

For elevating climate change issues across his administration, President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. has already undertaken steps to reduce planet-warming pollution and is seeking nominees who will embed climate policy not only in environmental agencies but in departments from Defense to Treasury to Transportation.

Scientists studying climate change said that the re-election of Donald Trump could make it "impossible" to keep global temperatures in check; Biden's plan stands a fighting chance.

Biden team is considering either the creation of a separate new White House office devoted to climate change or a coordinating council modeled after the national security and economic councils.

Biden administration may use a recent report commissioned by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission on the risks of climate change to the financial system; a new rule implemented could be companies requiring to disclose to shareholders their financial risks from climate change.

The $2T climate change plan announced during the campaign by the Biden-Harris team has led to rising expectations in the environmental education community

Former VP plans to rejoin the Paris climate agreement, push the U.S. to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and promote development of battery storage, renewables, and electric vehicles.

With COVID-19 impacting all industries of the global economy, quick look at its impact on U.S.Greenhouse emissions: