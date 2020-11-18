Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) partners with Alipay, Ant Group's (NYSE:BABA) e-wallet app, to allow Shopify merchants to accept payments through Alipay from more than 1B annual active users in China.

In the past, Shopify merchants were able to offer Alipay as a payment method through third-party providers.

The companies say the new arrangement "will reduce friction for consumers looking to make purchases with their preferred payment method."

The new Alipay payment gateway is available now to Shopify merchants in the U.S. More markets are planned in the future, including Hong Kong, India, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.