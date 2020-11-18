Corcept Therapeautics (NASDAQ:CORT) +23.8% after-hours following news of a favorable ruling in Teva Pharmaceuticals' (NYSE:TEVA) challenge of its Korlym Label patent for Korlym, which is used to treat Cushing's disease.

The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld Corcept's patent, saying Teva "has not shown by a preponderance of the evidence that claims 1-13 of the '214 patent would have been obvious over the combination of the Korlym Label and Lee."

Teva had claimed the method of treatment in the patent was already covered by the initial label on the drug, years before the patent was sought.

Korlym is Corcept's only FDA-approved drug currently on the market; the stock recently was examined by Bret Jensen in an article published on Seeking Alpha.