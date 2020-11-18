Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) +35.7% after-hours following a disclosure that 42.5% shareholder Tang Capital Partners offered to buy the remaining shares for $50/share in cash.

Shares have surged nearly 6x this month since announcing a complete remission in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate APVO436 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Aptevo might be very close to being cash flow positive over the next 12 months, George Kesarios writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.