American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is poised to be the first carrier to bring back the grounded 737 MAX, confirming today that it plans to start operating the plane Dec. 29 on service between Miami and New York, but also saying passengers will not have to ride on the Boeing (NYSE:BA) jet if they don't want to.

"If a customer prefers to not fly on this aircraft, we'll provide flexibility to ensure they can be easily re-accommodated," American said in a message to employees.

The Federal Aviation Administration today cleared the MAX to resume flights and issued detailed requirements that MAX operators must complete, but still unknown is the reaction of the flying public to the return of a jetliner meant to become a workhorse of the global fleet, alongside Airbus' A320neo family.

Southwest (NYSE:LUV) CEO Gary Kelly told employees that he is confident in Boeing's fixes, also highlighting the need for "thousands of hours of work, inspections, and the software updates before any of our customers board a Southwest 737 MAX."

Southwest, which flew nearly 40K MAX flights and more than 89K flight hours before the grounding, will not carry commercial passengers on the plane until Q2 2021.

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) says it plans to take delivery of its first MAX in January, when pilots will begin eight hours of simulator training and fly the MAX 19K miles and 50 hours before entering service in March.

The 737 MAX's return to service will be good news but Boeing's fundamentals will take a long time to recover, Dhierin Bechai writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.