Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) says it plans to launch a formal process to sell 15% of its stake in the Pikka project and other key Alaskan assets during Q1 2021.

The company expects to make a final investment decision on Pikka in late 2021, with the aim of starting production in 2025.

Oil Search and joint venture partner Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) estimate Pikka's initial project cost at less than $3B, with oil production at a breakeven cost of supply below $40/bbl.

Oil Search also reports a 33% increase in total gross contingent oil resources for its Alaskan North Slope portfolio to 968M barrels, following the completion of technical studies.

The company also says it is targeting a 40% decrease in its operating expenses for Papua New Guinea by 2023.

Oil Search is a partner in the Total-led Papua LNG project, which last week cleared its final hurdle in parliament, although it has been delayed since Prime Minister Marape came to power in 2019 and tried to re-negotiate fiscal terms.