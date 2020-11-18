A U.S. Tax Court judge rules that Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) placed too much of its profit in its foreign operations instead of its higher-taxed domestic parent company, backing the Internal Revenue Service, which has been seeking more than $3.3B from the company for the 2007-09 tax years.

The cost to Coca-Cola potentially could be more if the government applies the same successful rationale to subsequent tax years, although today's ruling does not set a final amount that the company will owe; further calculations will determine that.

Coca-Cola previously warned investors that the case could have a material adverse impact; it can appeal today's ruling.

