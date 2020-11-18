Barclays upgrades (I, II) Ameren (AEE -1.9% ) and NiSource (NI -3.2% ) while downgrading NorthWestern (NWE -2.9% ) and PNM Resources (PNM +0.3% ) as part of the firm's evaluation of the utilities sector following the Edison Electric Institute conference.

Utilities with "idiosyncratic risks expecting near term resolution" and possessing higher energy exposure will be in favor in the post-election, positive vaccine news environment, Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont believes.

Citing higher projected earnings, Beaumont upgrades Ameren to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $95 price target, up from $79, and NiSource to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $29 target, up from $25.

Meanwhile, the firm downgrades PNM to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $50 target, as Beaumont does not foresee a higher bid than the recent $50.30/share offer from Iberdrola, and NorthWestern to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $63 target, citing the stock's outperformance.