Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM): Q3 EPS of $0.01 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.22.

Revenue of $452.9M (-4.3% Y/Y) misses by $19.65M .

The quarterly net income was impacted by a one-time, before-tax amount of $62.5M related to a settlement fee in a class action lawsuit against the Company in the U.S.

"This quarter, we sold significantly higher sales volumes of lithium, over 40% more than the second quarter this year. However, iodine sales volumes were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been impacting, among others, the X-ray contrast media market, and ultimately iodine demand. We are hopeful we could see demand recovery in 2021, returning to levels seen in 2019. In addition, we plan to become completely carbon neutral in all of our products by 2040," stated Ricardo Ramos, CEO.

