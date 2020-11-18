Seeking Alpha
Healthcare 

Berkeley Lights prices secondary offering at $86

|About: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI)|By: , SA News Editor

Digital Cell Biology company, Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) has priced its public offering of 3M common shares to be sold by certain selling stockholders at $86.00/share.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 450K shares.

The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as lead book-running managers.

Closing date is November 23.

The Company made U.S. debut in July 2020. BLI is currently trading at $93.01, ~323% higher than the IPO price of $22.