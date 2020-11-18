Digital Cell Biology company, Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) has priced its public offering of 3M common shares to be sold by certain selling stockholders at $86.00/share.
Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 450K shares.
The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering.
J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as lead book-running managers.
Closing date is November 23.
The Company made U.S. debut in July 2020. BLI is currently trading at $93.01, ~323% higher than the IPO price of $22.