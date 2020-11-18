PG&E (PCG +7.9% ) pushes to an eight-month high after selecting CMS Energy chief Patti Poppe as its new CEO, replacing Bill Smith, who has served as interim CEO since July, after Bill Johnson stepped down after a year steering the company through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

She has her work cut out to restore the public's trust, after PG&E lost the goodwill of California politicians and regulators after its equipment sparked more than a dozen deadly wildfires in 2017-18 that collectively killed more than 100 people.

Poppe delivered very consistent earnings and maintained good relationships with state regulators and lawmakers during her four years at CMS, says Bloomberg utilities analyst Nikki Hsu.

Her climate record may help her win friends in California, as she worked to retire seven coal-fired plants and doubled renewable energy capacity during her CMS tenure.

PG&E is still seeking a CFO, after Jason Wells left in September in favor of CenterPoint Energy.