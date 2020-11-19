Asia-Pacific shares mixed, China advances on promoting growth plans boosting consumption

Japan -0.89% . Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest of four levels after it recorded more than 500 new cases for the first time.

China +0.17% as Beijing’s latest measures to push reforms and promote an innovation-driven growth model helped lift investor sentiment.

“We will further reduce tariffs and institutional costs..., and expand imports of high-quality products and services from all countries,” Xi said in a keynote speech delivered via video at the APEC CEO Dialogues.

Hong Kong -0.60% .

Australia +0.04% . Jobs in the country surged, beating expectations in October after state Victoria eased coronavirus restrictions.

Employment increased by 178,800 people from September while the unemployment rate rose fractionally from 6.9% to 7%. Reuters poll was predicting a fall of 30,000 with the unemployment rate rising to 7.2%.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday said that their vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19, paving the way to apply for the first U.S. regulatory authorization for a coronavirus shot 'within days'.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin was back below $18,000 after surging above that level as cryptocurrencies roared back to life.

Meanwhile, U.S., authorities are considering to impose stay-at-home orders, curfews and public safety measures, including shutting down nonessential businesses in a handful of cities to curb increasing virus cases.

Oil prices fell during morning of Asian trading hours: U.S. crude futures were down 0.88% at $41.45 per barrel while Brent declined 0.68% to $44.04.