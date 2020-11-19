AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to lay off 10% of its U.S. workforce, eliminating around 100 positions in the wake of strategic evaluation, reports Deadline.

The job cut comes subsequent to emphasis on the network’s biggest growth drivers — primarily, its streaming efforts.

AMC's CEO and President Josh Sapan, announced the changes through a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday.

Several groups are affected by the cuts, but specifics about the new structure have not yet been revealed. One notable aspect to the reductions is that the LA-based content team will not be hit.

AMCX is not the only entertainment entity to enact layoffs, as the industry grapples with major merger-related reorganizations as well as the ongoing pandemic.

WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal, have recently shed jobs and ViacomCBS has let go 100 employees as a result of major mergers. Also, several weeks ago, Disney's ESPN unit eliminated 500 positions.

AMC has four subscription on demand platforms — Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC — and is offering a new subscription bundle, AMC+.

Sapan expects the end 2020 with over 4M collective subscribers to the four niche services and 5M to 5.5M total subs when factoring in AMC+.