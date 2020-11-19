Vaccine optimism continues after a jab from the University of Oxford, which is working in collaboration with AstaZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), was shown to have generated a robust immune response in adults in their 60s and 70s.

Preliminary results revealed that the vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, prompted what's known as a "T-cell response" within 14 days of the first dose, as well as an antibody response within 28 days of a booster dose.

"The populations at greatest risk of serious COVID-19 disease include people with existing health conditions and older adults," said Dr. Maheshi Ramasamy, a co-author of the study at the University of Oxford. "We hope that this means our vaccine will help to protect some of the most vulnerable people in society, but further research will be needed before we can be sure."

Phase three trials of the vaccine are still ongoing, with early efficacy readings possible in the coming weeks. Earlier data from a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech showed an efficacy rate of 95%, with 94% effectiveness in those aged 65 and over.