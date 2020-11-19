City officials in Phoenix have unanimously voted to authorize a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (NYSE:TSM) planned $12B chip plant.

The company in May disclosed its intentions to build a 5-nanometer chip factory in Arizona, which would be its first advanced manufacturing facility in the U.S.

American lawmakers have been pushing for high-tech manufacturing in the U.S. to address national security concerns over the industry supply chain, and even proposed billions of dollars in subsides to the sector in June.

Not everything has gone as planned. A heavily touted deal by Foxconn in Wisconsin back in 2018 still hasn't fully materialized, and was recently denied tax credits for failing to meet investment and hiring goals.