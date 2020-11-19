Virus woes continue to weigh on European markets

London -0.67%. Stocks fell as a stalemate over a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU and surging COVID-19 infections fueled worries of economic recovery.
Germany -0.75%.
France -0.71%.
University of Oxford and AstraZeneca's indicated that their COVID-19 vaccine is safe and triggers a similar immune response among all adults.
On Wednesday, Pfizer said that final analysis had shown its vaccine was 95% effective and would be submitted to the FDA for approval within days.
U.S. authorities are moving to reinstitute some of the stay-at-home orders, curfews and public safety measures, with New York City closing schools due to curb virus spred.
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 approached 250,000 on Wednesday.