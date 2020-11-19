Virus woes continue to weigh on European markets

London -0.67% . Stocks fell as a stalemate over a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU and surging COVID-19 infections fueled worries of economic recovery.

Germany -0.75% .

France -0.71% .

University of Oxford and AstraZeneca's indicated that their COVID-19 vaccine is safe and triggers a similar immune response among all adults.

On Wednesday, Pfizer said that final analysis had shown its vaccine was 95% effective and would be submitted to the FDA for approval within days.

U.S. authorities are moving to reinstitute some of the stay-at-home orders, curfews and public safety measures, with New York City closing schools due to curb virus spred.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 approached 250,000 on Wednesday.