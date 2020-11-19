Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) has priced its IPO of 11M common shares at $19.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $209M.

The company initially planned to offer 10M shares at a range of $16 - $18.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.65M shares.

Trading kicks off November 19.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Cowen and Company are acting as active joint book-running managers.

Closing date is November 23.

Pipeline overview:

Olema has entered into collaboration with Novartis (NYSE:NVS), to evaluate the combination of its lead product candidate, OP-1250 and Novartis’ Kisqali (ribociclib) as well as Piqray (alpelisib). NVS will be responsible for funding a capped majority of the costs for the Phase 1b trial, as well as supplying their drugs.

In August 2020, OLMA initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OP-1250 in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Initial data from the Phase 1 portion of the trial is expected in H2 2021.