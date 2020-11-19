Big Brother or a nice discount? As more vehicles are sold with built-in internet connections, automakers are branching into services that capitalize on the data produced by their systems.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is launching a car-insurance business through its OnStar connected-car service, which will set insurance rates by remotely tracking drivers' behavior like obeying the speed limit and avoiding sudden stops.

GM will begin a pilot this week for its own employees in Arizona and plans to offer it nationwide later in 2021. Non-GM owners will also be allowed on OnStar Insurance, but the automaker will offer additional discounts for those who are GM owners or subscribe to their services.

For much of its history, GM offered insurance to drivers, but ended the business during its 2009 bankruptcy after unloading its GMAC financial-services arm.

"GM has been a material player in that market before. We hope that we can return to being a material player in that market again," said Andrew Rose, president of OnStar Insurance Services. "Auto insurance is a $250B marketplace."