Starbucks raises U.S. employee pay by at least 10%

Nov. 19, 2020 4:33 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)SBUXBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor23 Comments
  • Calling it "one of the most substantial investments in pay in our company's history," Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is giving its American employees a pay raise of at least 10%, according to an internal memo viewed by Business Insider.
  • They include: A pay increase of at least 10% of all baristas, supervisors, and cafe attendants; at least an 11% pay bump for workers (who Starbucks calls "partners") with three years of continued service; at least a 5% pay increase to all start rates; an increase to the premium that Starbucks pays above minimum wage in every market.
  • "For nearly 50 years, Starbucks has been a leader in providing relevant, industry-leading benefits and a total compensation approach that is best-in-class for both part and full-time employees," Starbucks representative Reggie Borges declared. "We have a multi-year aspiration to make more meaningful investments in pay as it continues to rebuild and grow the business."
