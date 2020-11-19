iLottery solutions provider NeoGames prices $81.7M IPO

Nov. 19, 2020
  • Technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, NeoGames (NGMS) has priced its IPO of 4,807,522 ordinary shares, consisting of 2,627,061 being offered by the Company and 2,180,461 by certain selling shareholders, at $17.00/share.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 721,128 shares.
  • Trading kicks off today.
  • Stifel is acting as the lead bookrunner and Macquarie Capital and Truist Securities are joint bookrunners for the offering.
  • Closing date is November 23.
  • Globally, lotteries are introduced through online sales channels in order to mitigate the effect of a maturing market, increase revenues and remain viable as an entertainment option.
  • Certain European markets, which were early to adopt online lottery channels, have seen significant iLottery Penetration, according to GamblingCompliance.
  • However, in the U.S., where iLottery was introduced in 2012, iLottery Penetration has only exceeded 20% in Michigan. Since its launch in 2014, the Michigan iLottery has accounted for a growing percentage of gross sales from Instants in Michigan.
  • iLottery has been able to grow alongside the traditional lottery, suggesting that typical iLottery players may have a distinct profile from that of typical traditional retail lottery players.
