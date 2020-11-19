What's a studio to do during a pandemic?

Universal had explored a direct-to-digital release earlier this year, but ultimately reached a deal with AMC that saw films hit the box office for three weekends before going online, as well as truncated theatrical window with Cinemark.

Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) is now experimenting with its playbook, announcing that Wonder Woman 1984 would arrive on HBO MAX on Dec. 25, the same day it hits theaters.

The decision to keep the coming blockbuster on the 2020 calendar will allow theater chains to make cash off ticket sales and also drive subscriber sign-ups to the streaming service.

"As we navigate these unprecedented times, we've had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans," said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. "We realize that a lot of consumers can't go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option."

The first Wonder Woman film had a $100M opening weekend domestically and went on to notch more than $820M at the global box office.