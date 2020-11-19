FDA plans early advisory meetings in December to discuss COVID-19 vaccines - CNBC

The FDA is said to have asked its vaccines advisory committee to plan meetings in early in December to discuss COVID-19 vaccines ahead of potential authorization, CNBC.

The advisory group may weigh in on Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, said people, names not disclosed as the plans are not public yet.

The meetings are tentatively set for Dec. 8-10, just weeks after both companies reported that their vaccines generated almost 95% efficacy in preventing coronavirus.

The FDA requires two months of safety follow-up after half the participants have been fully vaccinated — receiving two shots of the vaccine a few weeks apart.

The CDC’s group, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, scheduled a meeting for Nov. 23, which is expected to be a preapproval meeting for vaccines.

