Chinese cosmetics company, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has priced its initial public offering of 58.75M American depositary shares (ADSs) at $10.50/ADS, for a total gross offering size of $616.9M.

Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the company.

Trading commences today on the New York Stock Exchange.

Offering is expected to close on November 23.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 8,812,500 ADSs.

Guangzhou, China-based Yatsen was founded in 2016 to develop consumer beauty brands and market them directly to Chinese consumers via major online platforms and a fast-growing retail store network.

The company's primary products include: Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby’s Choice and Galenic.

According ResearchAndMarkets, the Chinese market for cosmetics was an estimated RMB362B ($53B) in 2017. The market is expected to grow at an AAGR (Average Annual Growth Rate) of 8.16% from 2019 to 2025.

MAjor competitors include: L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Shiseido (OTCPK:SSDOY), Shanghai CHICMAX, Shanghai Pechoin and JALA Corporation.