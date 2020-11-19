Trump set to attend virtual APEC summit

President Trump plans to attend a virtual APEC summit on Friday following a similar high-level meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders last week that saw the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement.

Trump's participation will mark his first participation in the event since 2017. The following year, a delegation from the U.S. and China failed to agree on a joint communique for the first time in the bloc's history, given opposing stances on trade and investments.

"We will not reverse course or run against the historical trend by decoupling, or forming a small circle to keep others out," China's Xi Jinping said ahead of the gathering. "Openness enables a country to move forward, while seclusion holds it back."

It's unclear whether Joe Biden would roll back tariffs on China, but analysts have said the U.S. will likely continue to take a tough stance on Beijing under the new administration.