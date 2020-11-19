The second blank check company formed by Victory Park Capital, L&F Acquisition (LNFA) has priced its downsized initial public offering of 15M units at $10/unit.

The company had previously filed to offer 20M units at $10.

Trading commences today on NYSE.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 /share.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.25M units.

Offering is expected to close on November 23.

The company intends to pursue a business combination with a high-growth business and concentrate its efforts on identifying technology and services businesses in the governance, risk, compliance and legal sector with an enterprise value of ~$750M to $2B.

Victory Park's first SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) raised $200M in an IPO this September.