Citi (NYSE:C) has selected Mastercard (NYSE:MA) as its network partner for the Citi Plex Account on Google Pay, a new digital checking and savings account to make managing money simpler, smarter and more rewarding.

“Today, customers want an integrated experience where their relationship with their money operates at the same speed as the rest of their lives,” said Alpesh Chokshi, Head of Business Development for Citi’s Global Consumer Bank. “We are pleased to leverage Mastercard’s many assets and capabilities, such as tokenization, for the Citi Plex Account to create an experience that is fully digital, and different, in banking and one that is unique to Citi.”

Customers with a Citi Plex Account will receive a debit Mastercard, an auto provisioned instant digital debit card, with an option upon request for a contactless-enabled, physical debit Mastercard with access to Citi’s nationwide network of over 60,000 fee-free ATMs.

Google is introducing a waitlist for the Citi Plex Account today in the Google Pay app.