With Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) having concluded their Phase 3 study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate showing success rate of 95% and no serious adverse events, the drugmakers might be headed to securing an emergency approval by December - Reuters.

The FDA could grant emergency-use by the middle of December, BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Reuters TV. Conditional approval in the European Union could be secured in second half of December, he added.

“If all goes well I could imagine that we gain approval in the second half of December and start deliveries before Christmas, but really only if all goes positively,” he said.

BioNTech’s Sahin said U.S. emergency use authorization would be applied for on Friday.

The Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine is likely to be authorized within seven to 10 days of Pfizer receiving its EUA, U.S. officials said, with states ready to begin distribution within 24 hours.

However, storage and distribution of these vaccines is challenging and complicated. Pfizer-BioNTech shot needs to store at an ultra-cold temperatures of -70 degrees Celsius. But, it can be kept in normal refrigeration for up to five days, or up to 15 days in a thermal shipping box.

Moderna’s vaccine can be stored for up to six months at -20degrees Celsius though it is expected to be stable for 30 days at normal fridge temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36°-46°F).