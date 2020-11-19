Rally loses a bit more steam on worrying coronavirus trends

Vaccine euphoria that helped propel stocks to record highs is wearing off as traders focus on a surge in coronavirus transmission rates in the U.S., where deaths from the illness surpassed 250,000.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths has remained above 1,000 a day for eight of the past nine days, a tally that was last seen in late August.

Sentiment was particularly dented after New York City shut schools and switched to fully remote learning for its students because of the rising cases of COVID-19.

U.S. stock index futures fell 0.4% overnight on the latest news after bouncing around the flat line for most of Wednesday, only to turn south in the final hour of trading.

On today's economic calendar, initial jobless claims will likely come in at 710,000, roughly flat compared with the prior week, while a decline in foot traffic at Macy's is expected to hit the retailer's results.