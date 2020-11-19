BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.27 ; GAAP EPS of $0.88 beats by $0.25 .

Revenue of $3.73B (+15.5% Y/Y) beats by $50M .

Comps (ex-fuel) +18.5% vs. consensus of +16.7%.

"The third quarter was another remarkable quarter with robust comp growth, significant market share gains and record profitability. As we look ahead, we are confident our business will continue to thrive given the structural shift in consumer behavior, our market share gains and our strategic investments in digital capabilities, membership, assortment, marketing and geographic expansion,” said Lee Delaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Shares +2% PM.

Press Release