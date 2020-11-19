During a quarter of limited foot traffic due to the pandemic, Macy's (NYSE:M) reports owned plus licensed comparable sales fell 20.2% in Q3 vs. -23.4% consensus. Digital sales increased 27% to represent 38% of total owned comparable sales

The company turned EBITDA positive one quarter ahead of expectations.

The department store operator says gross margin was 35.6% of sales during the quarter vs. 35.4% consensus.

Inventory down 29% Y/Y and the company exited the quarter in a clean inventory position. Macy's also says it has a strong liquidity position with approximately $1.6B in cash and approximately $3B of untapped capacity in its asset-based credit facility.

"Our results were driven by disciplined cost management, strong execution by our colleagues and an early start to the holiday shopping season... We continue to watch the resurgence of COVID-19 and its potential impact on our business. Our teams are executing well and have shown the flexibility and agility to adjust plans and provide a great omnichannel experience to our customers." says CEO Jeff Gennette.

Macy's previously withdrew its full-year guidance.

Shares of Macy's are down 3.77% in premarket trading to $14.55.

Previously: Macy's EPS beats by $0.63, beats on revenue (Nov. 19)