Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Ypsomed (OTC:YPHDF) announce a non-exclusive, global agreement to advance an automated insulin delivery system as part of Lilly's connected diabetes solutions.

Under the terms of agreement, Lilly will commercialize the system, currently in development and will include an insulin pump developed and manufactured by Ypsomed.

Ypsomed's insulin pump has been marketed in Europe since 2016. Available in 21 countries as the mylife YpsoPump, this pump stands out for its small size and its unique, icon-based touch screen.

Lilly will commercialize a version of this insulin pump, along with continuous glucose monitoring in the U.S. and Europe. This pump will use pre-filled insulin cartridges for Lilly's rapid-acting insulins.

Ypsomed plans to submit mylife YpsoPump for FDA clearance for use in automated insulin delivery in 2022. If cleared, Lilly will have exclusive rights to commercialize the pump in the U.S.