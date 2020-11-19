Nasdaq (NDAQ) agrees to acquire Verafin for $2.75B in cash, to add to its anti-money laundering and fraud platform to Nasdaq's established regulatory technology business.

Says Verafin's cloud products deliver ~30% compound annual recurring revenue growth within a $13B addressable market.

Nasdaq sees the transaction increasing revenue contribution from Market Technology and Investment Intelligence segment to 47% of total Nasdaq net revenue pro forma for Q3 2020 from 44%.

Sees the deal accelerating organic revenue growth outlook within its Solutions Segments to 6%-9% vs. 5%-7% previously.

Expected to add to EPS starting in 2022 and to meet Nasdaq's return on invested capital and internal rate of return objectives.

Verafin expects to generate more than $140M in revenue in 2021, representing an implied multiple of ~19.5x revenue, in line with high-growth SaaS companies.

As a result of the acquisition, Nasdaq boosts its Market Technology segment's medium-term organic revenue annualized growth outlook to 13%-16% from 8%-11% previously.

Nasdaq intends to finance the transaction with a combination of $2.5B of debt and cash on hand and expects debt/non-GAAP EBITDA leverage to be approximately 3.9x pro forma for the transaction.

Intends to pursue its existing capital deployment plan, including dividend payments and share repurchases, consistent with past practice, and expects to de-lever over time to return to a leverage ratio consistent with its current investment grade ratings.

Sees deal closing in Q1 2021.